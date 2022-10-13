EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $44.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 825%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.81 billion, up 56.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $7.02 billion, which would represent changes of +369.57% and +55.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.14% higher. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.13, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.