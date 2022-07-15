EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $36.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 15.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 628.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 48.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion, which would represent changes of +215.22% and +33.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.34% lower. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.92, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EQT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

