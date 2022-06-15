EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $41.24, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EQT Corporation to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 557.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, up 40.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +208.7% and +24.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4% higher within the past month. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.6, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

