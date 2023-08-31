EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $43.22, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 102.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, down 24.45% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.41% and -1.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.32% higher. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.79.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

