EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $39.71, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 106.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, down 32.81% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $5.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.47% and -4.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.08% lower. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.43, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, EQT's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EQT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

