EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $33.14, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion, up 26.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $7.07 billion, which would represent changes of +11.25% and +14.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.17% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note EQT Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.71, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

