EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $38.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 214.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, up 32.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $6.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +347.83% and +43.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.84% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EQT Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.07.

It is also worth noting that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EQT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.