EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $42.21, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 825%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 52.89% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $7.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +364.13% and +56.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.92% higher. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.25, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.17 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



