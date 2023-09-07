EQT Corporation (EQT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $41.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 102.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, down 24.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.41% and -1.97%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.81% higher. EQT Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.06, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EQT has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EQT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

