EQT Corporation (EQT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $39.30, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EQT Corporation to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion, down 27.32% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.94% and +4.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.33% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.49, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EQT Corporation (EQT)

