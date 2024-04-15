EQT Corporation (EQT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

EQT Corporation (EQT) ended the recent trading session at $36.52, demonstrating a -1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of EQT Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 23, 2024. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.94%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.66 billion, reflecting a 12.15% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.38% and +13.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 17.37% decrease. As of now, EQT Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, EQT Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.17 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

