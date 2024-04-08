EQT Corporation (EQT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $36.84, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 10.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of EQT Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.92, marking a 45.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.81 billion, down 4.08% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.62% and +19.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. At present, EQT Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, EQT Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.14, so one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

