Bullish option flow detected in EQT Corporation (EQT) with 5,808 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 39.63%. Nov-24 40 calls and Nov-24 36.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on October 29th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EQT:
- Blackstone in talks to acquire EQT pipeline interests for $3.5B, Reuters says
- EQT Corporation call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- EQT Corporation price target raised to $38 from $35 at Siebert Williams
- EQT Corporation price target raised to $40 from $39 at BMO Capital
- EQT Corporation price target lowered to $41 from $43 at Mizuho
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.