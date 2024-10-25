EQT Corporation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in EQT Corporation (EQT) with 5,808 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 39.63%. Nov-24 40 calls and Nov-24 36.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on October 29th.

