EQT Corp. Slashes Q2 Output View, Closes Asset Divestment

EQT Corporation EQT recently trimmed its second-quarter production guidance. Moreover, the company closed the divestment of non-core assets in Pennsylvania and West Virginia for a total of $125 million in cash. Yesterday, the stock rose 7.4% following the news.

Due to demand destruction caused by coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the company decided to reduce gross production by 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (Bcfe/d), earlier this month. The curtailment is expected to be on a temporary basis. If the situation persists through the rest of the second quarter, total quarterly sales volume will likely be in the range of 315-335 Bcfe. The metric is around 45 Bcfe lower than the previous guidance range of 360-380 Bcfe. It achieved sales volumes of 370 Bcfe in the year-ago quarter. However, the upstream energy player anticipates its full-year 2020 production and financial guidance to remain unchanged.

Moreover, second-quarter total operating costs are expected toward the higher limit of the guided range of $1.34-$1.46 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe). In the year-ago quarter, the company’s total operating costs were $1.52 per Mcfe.

It closed the above-mentioned transaction to divest the non-core assets to Diversified Gas and Oil PLC. The move is expected to relieve EQT Corp. of $47 million in asset retirement obligations and other liabilities. The divestment is expected to reduce the company’s debt level by paying down the term loan due next year. It has retained the drilling rights on all acreages except in Tioga County of Pennsylvania.

This asset sale is in line with its commitment of maintaining investment grade credit profile and decision of lowering debt level by 30% within mid-2020. Notably, the company had earlier suspended dividend payouts to pay down near-term debt.

As of Mar 31, 2020, it had $18.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, significantly up from the fourth-quarter level of $4.6 million. Total debt of $5,036.9 million declined from the fourth-quarter level of $5,293 million, which is commendable.

EQT Corp.’s shares have increased 35.3% in the year-to-date period against the 45.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

