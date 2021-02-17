Markets
EQT Corp. Q4 Adj. EBITDA Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EQT Corp. (EQT) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.02 compared to a loss of $0.03, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $410 million from $458 million. Fourth quarter total operating revenues increased to $1.25 billion from $1.01 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $891.33 million, for the quarter. Sales volumes was 401 Bcfe, for the quarter.

For 2021, the company expects sales volumes of 1,620 - 1,700 Bcfe, roughly flat to pro-forma 2020 level.

