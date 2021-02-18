EQT Corp. (EQT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

EQT Corporation EQT reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss from continuing operations of 2 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents and the year-ago loss of 3 cents.

Adjusted operating revenues increased to $1,253 million from $1,011 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $903 million.

The better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter were backed by increased gas equivalent production volumes and higher realized natural gas price.

EQT Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EQT Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EQT Corporation Quote

Operations:

Total Production Increases

Sales volumes increased to 400.9 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) of natural gas from the year-ago figure of 373.5 Bcfe. Natural gas sales volume was 375.7 Bcf for the fourth quarter, up from 357.2 Bcf a year ago. Moreover, total liquids sales volume for the quarter was recorded at 4,214 thousand barrels (MBbls) versus the year-ago period’s 2,720 MBbls.

Gas Price Increases But Oil Price Declines

Average realized price was $2.30 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Mcfe), down from $2.54 in the year-ago quarter. Notably, natural gas price was recorded at $2.82 per Mcf, up from the year-ago level of $2.64. However, oil price was recorded at $31.61 per barrel, down from $36.76 in fourth-quarter 2019. Moreover, ethane sales price was recorded at $3.70 per barrel for the fourth quarter, lower than the year-ago level of $5.56.

Expenses

Total operating expenses were $1.30 per Mcfe for fourth-quarter 2020, down from $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.

Notably, processing expenses were 9 cents per Mcfe, up by a penny from the year-ago period. Gathering expenses were flat at 70 cents per Mcfe. Lease operating expenses were 7 cents for the quarter, up from 6 cents in the year-ago period. However, transmission costs decreased to 30 cents per Mcfe from the year-ago level of 40 cents.

Wells Drilled

The company drilled six net wells in the fourth quarter. All the wells were drilled in WV Marcellus, with the average lateral length being 13,050 feet.

Cash Flows

EQT Corp.’s adjusted operating cash flow was $370.5 million for the quarter, down from $502.9 million a year ago.

Capex & Balance Sheet

Total capital expenditure amounted to $265.9 million for the fourth quarter, down from $355.5 million a year ago.

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $18.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt was reported at $4,925.5 million.

Guidance

In 2021, the largest natural gas producer of the United States expects total sales volumes in the band of 1,620 to 1,700 Bcfe. Moreover, the company projects 2021 total per unit operating costs at $1.29 to $1.41 per Mcfe while free cashflow is projected in the band of $500 to $600 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EQT Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, some better-ranked players in the energy space include Matador Resources Company MTDR, Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG. While Diamondback carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Matadorand Pioneer Naturalsport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 201.3% in 2021.

Pioneer Natural has seen upward estimate revisions for 2021 earnings in the past 30 days.

Diamondback is likely to see earnings growth of 55% in 2021.

