EQT Corp. Appoints David Khani CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EQT Corp. (EQT) announced its board has appointed David Khani as chief financial officer, effective January 3, 2020. Khani joins EQT from CONSOL Energy Inc., where he has been executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2013.

Kyle Derham, the company's interim chief financial officer, will remain with EQT in an executive advisory role before returning to his role as Partner of Rice Investment Group.

EQT Corp. also announced that the evolution committee has been disbanded and Derek Rice, an evolution committee member, has transitioned out of his role with the company as planned. Rice has returned to his role as Partner of Rice Investment Group.

