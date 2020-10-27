US Markets
EQT Corp to buy Chevron's assets in Appalachian basin for $735 mln

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Natural gas producer EQT Corp said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. oil major Chevron Corp's assets in the Appalachian basin for $735 million.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. oil major Chevron Corp's CVX.N assets in the Appalachian basin for $735 million.

The deal, which is expected to close late in the fourth quarter this year, includes about 100 work-in-progress wells.

The deal comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed energy demand, sent prices to historic lows earlier this year and forced producers to cut costs, curtail production and seek consolidation to weather a downturn.

Reuters reported last month that EQT had placed a bid on Chevron's Appalachia gas properties and a pipeline stake.

Chevron last year said it was considering a sale of the properties and took an $8.17 billion charge to earnings to write down their value and an unrelated U.S. offshore project.

