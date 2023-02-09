Markets
EQT

EQT Corp Takes Over #46 Spot From VICI Properties

February 09, 2023 — 12:08 pm EST

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) has taken over the #46 spot from VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of EQT Corp versus VICI Properties Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EQT plotted in blue; VICI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EQT vs. VICI:

EQT,VICI Relative Performance Chart

EQT is currently trading up about 1.9%, while VICI is up about 0.8% midday Thursday.

