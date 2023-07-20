EQT Corp names Jeremy Knop as finance chief

Adds details on incoming CFO in paragraphs 2 to 4

July 20 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N on Thursday appointed Jeremy Knop as its chief financial officer, effective July 24.

Knop, who was executive vice president of corporate development since joining the company in January 2021, will succeed David Khani.

EQT said it hopes to bank on Knop's experience in strategic decision making, M&A and transaction execution.

In his previous roles, Knop has worked with investment firm Blackstone BX.N and British bank Barclays BARC.L.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

