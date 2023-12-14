EQT Corp (EQT) to Divest Minority Stake in Marcellus Gas Wells

EQT Corporation EQT is considering the divestment of a portfolio of minority interests in wells located in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale formation, per a Reuters report. The value of this portfolio could exceed $3 billion.

The company is collaborating with an investment bank to conduct an auction for these stakes, commonly referred to as non-operating interests within the energy sector. Non-operating positions entitle holders to a share of the proceeds from the sale of hydrocarbons without assuming responsibility for drilling or other operational activities. However, they are required to contribute their portion of the associated costs.

EQT Corp intends to divest stakes in assets located throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, generating 700 million cubic feet per day in current production. Chesapeake Energy CHK is the operator of these assets, with EQT holding a 25% non-operating interest. Additionally, various other parties possess smaller ownership stakes in these assets.

EQT Corp’s effort to divest its position, primarily acquired through the $3-billion takeover of Alta Resources in 2021, is part of the company’s broader strategy to expedite the reduction of its $5.9-billion debt load and enhance shareholder returns.

The natural gas sector has seen limited deal activity due to subdued demand in the United States, leading to lower commodity prices and diminished confidence in pursuing acquisitions. However, analysts anticipate an uptick in deal flow next year, driven by increasing export demand that is expected to elevate valuations in the sector.

In October, United State-based natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy initiated discussions with rival gas producer Southwestern Energy SWN regarding a potential acquisition.

The discussions between Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern have been on and off for several months, and Chesapeake Energy is anticipated to explore various options, including potential acquisitions. There is also a consideration of pursuing alternative targets.

If negotiations between the two companies materialize, the resulting entity could surpass EQT to become the largest natural gas-focused exploration and production company in the United States in terms of market value.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, EQT carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA’s MUSA unique high-volume, low-cost business model helps it retain high profitability, even in the fiercely competitive retail environment.

MUSA remains committed to returning excess cash to its shareholders through continued share buyback programs. As part of this initiative, the fuel retailer recently approved a repurchase authorization of up to $1.5 billion following the completion of the existing $1-billion mandate. The move underscores MUSA’s sound financial position and commitment to reward its shareholders.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.