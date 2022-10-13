EQT Corp (EQT) Signals $1.63B Derivatives Losses for Q3

EQT Corporation EQT announced that it expects billions of hedging losses in the latest SEC filing.

The upstream energy player expects to report a $1.63-billion loss on derivatives in the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a total loss of $5.55 billion for the first nine months of this year.

Traders can use future contracts to hedge their risk or speculate on the price of an underlying asset. Hedging is a process that offsets the risk of any adverse price movements.

The price of natural gas witnessed a massive jump in the past year. As hedging strategy helps capture the upside exposure to the near to medium-term rebalancing of oil and gas markets, Upstream companies like EQT Corp hedged their output to reduce risks and increase cash flow visibility.

The company expects to report $2.03 billion of net cash payments to settle derivatives in the third quarter and $4.67 billion of net cash settlements paid on derivatives for the first nine months of the year.

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, EQT Corp is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, which is one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States. In terms of average daily sales volumes, EQT is the largest natural gas producer in the domestic market.

EQT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked players in the same space are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN and Cactus Inc. WHD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world. At the end of second-quarter 2022, XOM’s total cash and cash equivalents were $18.9 billion, and long-term debt was $39.5 billion. The firm has significantly lower debt exposure than other integrated majors.

ExxonMobil has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth and Momentum, and B for Value. XOM is expected to see earnings growth of 144.2% for 2022.

Patterson-UTI is one of the largest North American land drilling contractors, having a large, high-quality fleet of drilling rigs. PTEN’s debt-to-capitalization as of the end of the second quarter was 35.8%, quite conservative versus 38.8% for the sub-industry to which it belongs.

Patterson-UTI has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth and Momentum. PTEN is expected to see earnings growth of 120.2% for 2022.

Cactus is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure-control equipment. At the second-quarter end, Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $311.7 million, which can provide it with immense financial flexibility. WHD has a strong balance sheet. Per the company, it had no bank debt outstanding as of Jun 30, 2022.

Cactus has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the prior three quarters and met the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.7%. WHD is expected to see earnings growth of 143% in 2022.



