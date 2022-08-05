EQT Corp (EQT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices

EQT Corporation EQT reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The bottom line improved substantially from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 7 cents.

Adjusted operating revenues increased to $1,612 million from $997 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,564 million.

The strong results stemmed from higher cubic feet equivalent production and realized commodity prices.

Q2 Operations

Production

Sales volumes increased to 501.5 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 420.6 Bcfe. Natural gas sales volume was 476.7 Bcf in the second quarter, up from 394.3 Bcf. Total liquids sales volume was 4,132 thousand barrels (MBbls) versus the year-ago period’s 4,388 MBbls.

Commodity Price Realizations

The average realized price was $3.21 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Mcfe), up from the year-ago quarter’s $2.37 per Mcfe. Natural gas price was recorded at $7.54 per Mcf, up from $3.00. Oil prices were recorded at $91.38 per barrel, up from $56.18 in second-quarter 2021. Also, the ethane sales price was $17.70 per barrel in the second quarter, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $6.58.

Expenses

Total operating expenses were $1.37 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2022, up from $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.

Processing expenses were 10 cents per Mcfe, lower than the year-ago quarter figure of 11 cents. Lease operating expenses increased to 9 cents from 6 cents.

Cash Flows

EQT Corporation’s adjusted operating cash flow was $916.3 million in the quarter, up from $396.6 million a year ago. Free cash flow in the quarter was $542.6 million, up from $154.9 million.

Capex & Balance Sheet

Total capital expenditures amounted to $376.3 million in the second quarter, up from $245.5 million a year ago.

As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $43.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net debt was reported at $4,998.3 million.

Guidance

EQT Corporation projects 2022 sales volumes at 1,950-2,050 Bcfe. Capital expenditure for the year is projected at $1.400 billion to $1.500 billion.

