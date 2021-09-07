EQT buys stake in Sweden's Storytel, becomes second largest shareholder

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST has bought close to 10% of the shares in audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST to become its second largest shareholder, it said on Tuesday.

Storytel said in a separate statement that it had proposed Stefan Blom, who has held leading positions at Spotify SPOT.N, as its new chairman.

"After 11 amazing years as Chairman of the board I am glad to hand over the baton to Stefan Blom and welcome EQT as a major shareholder," Storytel Chairman Rustan Panday said.

EQT said it had acquired 6.6 million Storytel shares, while Joakim Rubin, Partner at EQT Public Value Advisory Team, would join the board of directors.

Storytel, which offers listening and reading of more than 500,000 titles across 25 markets, last month cut its revenue and subscriber guidance due to higher marketing spend and worse than expected performance in Spain and Latin America.

Shares in Storytel, in which Roxette Photo NV is the biggest owner according to Refinitiv data, are down 22% so far this year through Monday.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

