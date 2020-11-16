EQT buys majority stake in Germany's thinkproject

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity group EQT EQTAB.ST said on Monday it has bought a majority stake in Germany's thinkproject, a leading software and services provider for the construction industry.

Munich-based thinkproject has around 450 staff and its software is used by 2,750 customers across international private and public asset owners, project developers, and general contractors.

"EQT intends to support the current direction taken by the management team by further growing the company's global customer base, backing product extension, geographical expansion and supporting a consolidation of the fragmented construction software space," it said in statement.

The stake was bought by the EQT IX fund from TA Associates and thinkproject's founder Thomas Bachmaier, which EQT said would "re-invest significantly into the company in the context of this transaction".

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

