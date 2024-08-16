EQT To Buy KJ Environment, Affiliates In South Korea

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT), an energy company, said on Friday that its EQT Infrastructure VI has inked a deal to acquire waste recycler, KJ Environment and affiliated companies from Genesis Private Equity, an environmental and energy infrastructure specialist.

The acquisition marks EQT's second infrastructure investment in South Korea.

Financial terms of the transaction are not known.

The acquisition, to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2024, aims to establish an end-to-end waste treatment platform focused on plastic recycling and waste-to-energy in South Korea.

The companies to be acquired own their sites in the Greater Seoul Metropolitan Area, serving catchment areas covering more than 50 percent of the country's population and its GDP.

