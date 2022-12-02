EQT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EQT

In trading on Friday, shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.83, changing hands as low as $39.76 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.59 per share, with $51.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.16. The EQT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

