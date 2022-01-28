EQT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EQT

In trading on Friday, shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.43, changing hands as high as $21.35 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.71 per share, with $24.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.72.

