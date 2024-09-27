EQT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EQT

In trading on Friday, shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.47, changing hands as high as $36.99 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.02 per share, with $45.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.98. The EQT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

