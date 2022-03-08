EQT bets on fruit genetics firms SNFL, IFG for its impact-driven fund

By Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - European buyout company EQT EQTAB.ST is purchasing California-based grape vine breeder IFG through its impact-driven fund, it said on Tuesday, as part of its strategy to buy sustainable businesses and speed up their growth.

The EQT Future fund will also take a minority stake in IFG rival SNFL, resulting in a merger of the two agri-tech companies that develop improved fruit varieties through natural hybridisation and other non-genetically modified processes.

SNFL's shareholders - AM FRESH Group and Paine Schwartz Partners - are also working on the merger that will see AM FRESH Group take control of the combined group and EQT Future hold a "significant minority stake".

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year.

EQT Future says it is investing for the long term as it seeks to support the two companies' efforts to develop disease-resistant varieties, reducing the need for fungicide in the growing process.

"Sustainable agriculture is one of our biggest opportunities and challenges," Svein Tore Holsether, a member of EQT Future's Mission Board, said.

EQT Future was launched in October with a target fund size of four billion euros ($4.35 billion) to invest in companies that will help to protect the planet's resources and climate, increase mental and physical health, and create equality of opportunity. The fundraising has not closed.

A typical private equity fund would hold an investment for three to five years over a 10-year life of the fund, but EQT Future intends to hold positions for seven to eight years over the fund's maximum 15-year life.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Pamela Barbaglia, David Gregorio and Barbara Lewis)

