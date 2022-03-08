EQT bets on fruit genetics firms SNFL, IFG for its impact-driven fund

By Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The impact-driven fund of European buyout fund EQT EQTAB.ST said on Tuesday it is buying California-based grape vine breeder IFG while taking a stake in rival SNFL, betting this will deliver on the fund's mission to buy sustainable businesses and accelerate their growth.

The fund, known as EQT Future and co-chaired by former Unilever boss Paul Polman, said the deals would result in a merger of the two agri-tech companies.

SNFL and IFG develop improved fruit varieties through natural hybridization and other non-genetically modified processes.

SNFL's shareholders - AM FRESH Group and Paine Schwartz Partners - are working closely with EQT Future on the merger plan which will see AM FRESH Group taking control of the combined group while EQT Future will hold a "significant minority stake."

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year, with EQT Future investing for the long-term as it seeks to support the two companies in their efforts to develop disease resistant varieties, which reduces the need for fungicide in the growing process.

"Sustainable agriculture is one of our biggest opportunities and challenges," said Svein Tore Holsether, a member of EQT Future's Mission Board.

EQT Future was launched in October when it raised four billion euros ($4.35 billion) to invest in companies that would help safeguard the planet's resources and climate, increasing mental and physical health, and creating equality of opportunity.

While a typical private equity fund would hold an investment for three to five years over a 10-year life of the fund, EQT Future would hold positions for seven to eight years over the maximum 15-year life of the fund.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Pamela Barbaglia and David Gregorio)

