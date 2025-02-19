EQT Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates on Higher Production

EQT Corporation EQT reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 69 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line increased from the year-ago reported figure of 48 cents.

Adjusted operating revenues increased to $1.82 billion from $1.55 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion.

The strong quarterly results were driven by higher sales volume, increased average realized prices and lower total operating expenses.

Production

Sales volume increased to 605 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from the year-ago level of 564 Bcfe. The reported figure also beat our estimate of 597 Bcfe.

Natural gas sales volume was 565.8 Bcf, up from 532.8 Bcf in the year-ago quarter. The figure also beat our estimate of 561.8 Bcf.

The total liquid sales volume was 4,028 thousand barrels (MBbls), up from the year-ago level of 3,842 MBbls. The figure was also above our projection of 3,819.9 MBbls.

Commodity Price Realizations

The average realized price was $3.01 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Mcfe), up from the year-ago figure of $2.75 per Mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including cash-settled derivatives, was $2.86 per Mcf, which increased year over year from $2.58.

The natural gas sales price was $2.97 per Mcf, lower than $3.04 recorded a year ago.

However, oil price was $54.75 per barrel compared with the year-ago figure of $59.98, and our estimate for the same was pinned at $52.63.

Expenses

Total operating expenses were $843 million in the fourth quarter, lower than $1.32 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also came in lower than our estimate of $1.35 billion.

Gathering expenses totaled 9 cents per Mcfe, down from the year-ago level of 58 cents. Transmission expenses totaled 41 cents per Mcfe, up from 30 cents recorded a year ago. Lease operating expenses amounted to 9 cents, up from the prior-year figure of 7 cents.

Cash Flows

EQT’s adjusted operating cash flow totaled $1.23 billion in the reported quarter, up from $774.6 million a year ago. The free cash flow totaled $580 million, up from $229.5 million in the year-ago period.

Capex & Balance Sheet

Total capital expenditure was $582.9 million, up from $538.5 million reported a year ago.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $202 million and net debt worth $9.3 billion.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, EQT anticipates total sales volume and liquids sales volume (excluding ethane) to be in the band of 525-575 Bcfe and 3,900-4,200 Mbbl, respectively. The full-year 2025 total sales volume is projected to be between 2,175 Bcfe and 2,275 Bcfe.

The company forecasts per-unit operating costs of $1.07-$1.21 per Mcfe for the first quarter, and $1.10-$1.24 per Mcfe for full-year 2025.

Capital expenditures are projected to be in the band of $565-$665 million for the first quarter and $2,300-$2,500 million for the full year.

