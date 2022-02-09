EQT About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/22, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 3/1/22. As a percentage of EQT's recent stock price of $21.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of EQT Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when EQT shares open for trading on 2/11/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.71 per share, with $24.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.33.

In Wednesday trading, EQT Corp shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.