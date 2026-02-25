EQT AB (EQBBF) Price Target Increased by 12.68% to 45.49

The average one-year price target for EQT AB (OTCPK:EQBBF) has been revised to $45.49 / share. This is an increase of 12.68% from the prior estimate of $40.37 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.93 to a high of $55.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.96% from the latest reported closing price of $28.80 / share.

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT AB. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 30.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQBBF is 0.18%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.44% to 31,997K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,303K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,369K shares , representing a decrease of 24.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBBF by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,163K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,418K shares , representing a decrease of 24.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBBF by 21.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,454K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBBF by 11.92% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 1,690K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBBF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,395K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares , representing a decrease of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBBF by 11.45% over the last quarter.

