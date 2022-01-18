EQRx : Phase 3 Study On Sugemalimab Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - EQRx Inc. (EQRX), along with its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals, said that sugemalimab plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival or OS compared to placebo plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in the randomized, double-blind Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 study.

"We are highly encouraged to see that sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrates significant clinical benefit, including improvement in both PFS and OS, when compared to placebo plus chemotherapy across a broad spectrum of patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer in this Phase 3 study," said Vince Miller, MD, physician-in-chief at EQRx.

Clinical benefit was observed across subgroups, including patients with squamous and non-squamous subtypes, and regardless of PD-L1 expression levels. As previously reported, the safety profile of sugemalimab was consistent with that of the PD-1/PD-L1 class.

In addition, the companies said that they are investigating sugemalimab as a consolidation therapy in patients with locally advanced, unresectable Stage III NSCLC without disease progression after either concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy in the pivotal Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 study.

