EQR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.75, changing hands as high as $60.91 per share. Equity Residential shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.425 per share, with $87.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.24. The EQR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

