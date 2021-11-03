Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Eqonex Limited's (NASDAQ:EQOS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The US$235m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$130m on 31 March 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Eqonex's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Eqonex, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$28m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 79% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Eqonex's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

