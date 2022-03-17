EQONEX Appoints Jonathan Farnell As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Digital assets financial services company EQONEX Limited (EQOS) on Thursday named Jonathan Farnell, former head of Binance UK, as its new CEO, effective immediately.

Current interim CEO Andrew Eldon will continue his position as Chief Operating Officer, EQONEX said.

Farnell was also the CEO of payments technology company, Bifinity, with which EQONEX had announced a strategic partnership last week.

As CEO, Farnell is expected to facilitate collaboration between the two businesses, EQONEX said.

Farnell was involved in developing the company's global regulatory license and registration roadmap, which was crucial for the official launch of Bifinity in early March 2022, EQONEX added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.