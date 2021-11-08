EQNR vs. CWEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Equinor (EQNR) or Clearway Energy (CWEN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Equinor has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EQNR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CWEN has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

EQNR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.49, while CWEN has a forward P/E of 20.29. We also note that EQNR has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CWEN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75.

Another notable valuation metric for EQNR is its P/B ratio of 2.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CWEN has a P/B of 2.52.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EQNR's Value grade of A and CWEN's Value grade of C.

EQNR sticks out from CWEN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that EQNR is the better option right now.

