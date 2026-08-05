EQNR Gains 22.2% Over the Past Month While Its Earnings Strengthen

Equinor ASA EQNR shares have gained 22.2% in the past month, putting the rally’s durability at center stage. The advance has coincided with a sharp earnings rebound, higher production and stronger trading contributions.

The operating recovery is meaningful, but expectations have also risen. A valuation above historical and sub-industry levels, together with lower 2027 consensus estimates, leaves less room for commodity, execution or cash-flow setbacks.

EQNR’s Earnings Rebound Supports the Rally

Second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings reached $1.33 per share, up 107.8% from 64 cents a year earlier. Revenues increased 40% to $35.18 billion, while adjusted operating income rose 76% to $11.48 billion.

The quarter was not flawless. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, although revenues edged past the consensus mark. Higher liquids and European gas prices, production growth and trading performance still provided broad support for the year-over-year improvement.

Equinor Production Growth Adds Operating Support

Equity oil and gas production rose 3% to 2,165 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Norwegian Continental Shelf output increased 4%, helped by new fields, new wells and better-than-planned performance from Johan Sverdrup.

First-half production increased 6%, making Equinor’s roughly 3% full-year growth guidance more dependable. Planned third-quarter turnarounds and the temporary Johan Castberg outage remain offsets, but management retained its 2026 outlook.

EQNR Trading Strength Broadens the Cash-Flow Mix

Marketing, Midstream & Processing generated $777 million in adjusted operating income, up from $337 million a year earlier and well above normal-quarter guidance of about $400 million. Crude trading, shipping optimization, refining and liquefied natural gas trading all contributed.

Shell plc SHEL also cited broad operational strength across its businesses in second-quarter 2026. BP p.l.c. BP reported stronger refining and customer results, showing why integrated portfolios can supplement upstream earnings when market conditions shift.

Equinor’s Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

EQNR trades at 9.4X forward 12-month earnings, above its five-year median of 7.7X and the Zacks sub-industry’s 9.3X. The premium is modest against the peer group but wider against Equinor’s own trading history.

That setup narrows the cushion if commodity prices weaken, trading results normalize or projects slip. The recent share-price move therefore places more weight on continued operating delivery rather than valuation expansion alone.

EQNR’s 2027 Estimates Test Rally Durability

The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to 2027 earnings of $3.75 per share, down from $4.93 in 2026. Consensus sales are projected to decline to $105.13 billion from $120.28 billion.

Growth normalization could make safety, tax timing and project execution more influential. Serious incident frequency remained above the 2025 level, Norwegian tax installments can make quarterly cash conversion uneven and the larger project pipeline raises delivery demands.



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EQNR’s Strong Scores Meet a Hold Signal

The bottom line is balanced. Equinor’s earnings, production and trading results support the recent recovery, but valuation and lower 2027 estimates reduce the margin for disappointment after a 22.2% monthly gain.

EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A are favorable, but Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank rather than replace it. The combination supports holding interest more than chasing the rally without further estimate-revision confirmation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.