EQNR Expands Brazil Footprint With Esquina do Vento Wind Project

Equinor ASA EQNR has acquired the 230 MW Esquina do Vento onshore wind project in Brazil from Vestas. Following the acquisition, EQNR expanded its onshore renewable energy portfolio, while enhancing its integrated power portfolio, driven by wind, solar and trading.

The facility, consisting of 51 Vestas V163 wind turbines, is based in Rio Grande do Norte. Vestas Wind Systems will operate and maintain the turbines under a 30-year agreement, ensuring reliable performance, with payments tied to power output. Meanwhile, Rio Energy, a subsidiary of EQNR, has been given the responsibility to develop and operate the complex. The construction of the project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

The newly acquired project can generate around 1 TWh of wind power annually, significantly boosting regional wind output and supplying electricity to nearly 520,000 Brazilian households. Commercial operations are targeted for 2028. Equinor’s wholly-owned energy trading house, Danske Commodities, will market the power generated by the company’s onshore assets in Brazil in the local power market.

Building on its long-standing footprint in Brazil, Equinor’s Esquina do Vento acquisition aligns with growing renewable demand and enhances long-term value creation. Together with Serra da Babilônia, it broadens Rio Energy’s footprint and supports sustained renewable growth in Brazil. Serra da Babilônia is a 363 MW hybrid wind/solar complex in Bahia.

This move reflects the broader shift of EQNR, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), toward integrated energy solutions, strengthening its business model to deliver stable, long-term returns, while supporting enhanced investor appeal.

As West Texas Intermediate crude prices are trading above $90 per barrel, according to Oilprice.com, upstream players or players having presence in the upstream segment are operating in a favorable business environment. Forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggest a price rise for 2026 from that reported in 2025, indicating a continued favorable business environment for Harbour Energy plc HBRIY and Eni S.p.A. E, both of which have a presence in upstream operations.

Harbour Energyentered the U.S. Gulf of America in February 2026 through the $3.2-billion acquisition of LLOG Exploration Company LLC. Harbour Energycurrently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Eni has added more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent to its discoveries since 2014, with 900 million barrels of oil equivalent found in 2025 alone. E flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Another player in the energy space whose business model is exposed to crude price volatility is TechnipFMC plc FTI. Being an oil and gas equipment and service provider, FTI’s business model depends heavily on capital spending from upstream companies, which are currently enjoying a favorable business environment. FTI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

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