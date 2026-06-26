EQNR Exits Japan Offshore Wind Business, Prioritizes Integrated Power

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian integrated energy company, announced that it will cease operations of its offshore wind projects in Japan, in its latest move to scale back its renewable energy investments. The company has mentioned that it will close its Tokyo office by the end of the year. Equinor entered Japan in 2018 with intentions to develop offshore wind projects. However, the company was unsuccessful in securing any leases during the auctions.

EQNR noted that the decision was part of a wider revaluation of its business strategy, under which the company intends to focus on its integrated power business. In recent years, Equinor has also pulled back offshore wind activities in several other markets, such as Vietnam, Spain, Portugal and France. The company has mentioned that higher project costs have made some offshore wind investments less attractive. Rising costs may undermine project economics, thereby limiting returns.

While the company continues to invest in the renewable energy space, its primary focus remains on its core oil and gas business. EQNR is a leading exploration and production player on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and a major natural gas supplier to Europe. The majority of the company’s earnings are derived from its oil and gas production activities.

Equinor has scaled back its renewable ambitions and has dropped its 2030 installed capacity target. The company has highlighted that, moving forward, it will focus on the expansion of its integrated power business, combining various energy sources. This approach is expected to help EQNR allocate more capital to its high-return business segment while maintaining a presence in renewables.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF, W&T Offshore WTI and FuelCell Energy FCEL. While YPF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), W&T Offshore and FuelCell Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

YPF is a leading integrated energy company in Argentina, with operations spanning the entire oil and gas value chain. As an oil and gas producer, the company has a growing focus on shale development in the Vaca Muerta formation, while producing conventional oil and natural gas. YPF also operates pipelines and export projects, three wholly-owned refineries, and has a nationwide retail network and petrochemical operations. The company is also expanding into LNG, power and other energy-related businesses to support long-term growth.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low-decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s properties include around 457,700 gross acres on the conventional Shelf, 5,600 gross acres in Alabama State Waters and about 141,900 gross acres in the Deepwater region. Its GoA discoveries should boost future production prospects and are expected to enhance revenues.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that offers scalable, reliable, low-carbon power solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company’s proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems generate electricity through an electrochemical process instead of burning fuel, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

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