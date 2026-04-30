EQIX Q1 AFFO & Revenues Miss Estimates on Higher Expenses

Equinix, Inc. EQIX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $10.79, up 11.6% from $9.67 a year ago but missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.89 by 0.9%.

Total revenues were $2.44 billion, up 9.8% year over year, but below the consensus mark of $2.51 billion by 2.6%. Results reflected solid demand for digital infrastructure, even as higher costs weighed modestly on consensus comparisons. Annualized gross bookings of $378 million stood out in the quarter.

EQIX Recurring Revenues Rise Across Regions

Recurring revenues were $2.33 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $2.09 billion a year ago, while non-recurring revenues were $113 million compared with $138 million in the prior-year quarter.

By geography, recurring revenues from the Americas, the EMEA and Asia Pacific rose 12.4%, 10.2% and 12.7%, respectively, year over year. Although non-recurring revenues from the EMEA increased 40.7%, they decreased 35.7% and 26.8% in the Americas and Asia Pacific, respectively.

EQIX Logs Record Bookings and Deepens AI Momentum

EQIX delivered $378 million of annualized gross bookings in the quarter and cited the largest first-quarter bookings in the company’s history, leading to a record backlog. The company also reported record annualized presales of roughly $140 million, underscoring continued customer commitments even as deployments phase in over time.

Customer activity remained broad-based. Management noted that the company completed more than 3,800 transactions with over 3,100 unique customers and processed more than 20,000 self-service orders, indicating sustained engagement across its platform. About 60% of the company’s largest deals were described as AI-related, supporting high-density AI infrastructure demand.

EQIX Expands Operating Profit as Expenses Stay Elevated

EQIX generated operating income of $577 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $458 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting stronger underlying operating performance.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion, up 16.7% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 51%, marking a record margin level. The cost structure remained sizable, with cost of revenues rising 9.4% to $1.19 billion, sales and marketing expense increasing 5.2% to $241 million and general and administrative expense growing $4 million to $444 million.

EQIX Maintains Liquidity While Funding Heavy Investment

EQIX ended the quarter with a sizable liquidity cushion and continued to invest for growth. The company cited roughly $7.1 billion of available liquidity and about $20 billion of total gross debt, with net leverage of 3.8x, reflecting a balance sheet positioned to support expansion while managing funding costs.

Capital intensity remained high. Total capital expenditures were $1.26 billion in the quarter, including $32 million of recurring capital expenditures and $1.22 billion of non-recurring spend.

Equinix Raises 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1 Execution

Equinix raised its full-year 2026 outlook across key metrics following the quarter. The company now expects full-year revenues of $10.144-$10.244 billion, compared to the prior guided range of $10,123-10,223. Management predicts an adjusted EBITDA of $5.165-$5.245 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 51%.

AFFO is projected at $4.198-$4.278 billion, with AFFO per share expected at $42.31-$43.11, up from $41.93-42.74 guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.36 lies within the range.

For second-quarter 2026, management guided revenues to $2.571-$2.611 billion, implying a 9-10% increase over the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $1.349-$1.389 billion, with around a 52-53% margin.

EQIX’s Zacks Rank

Equinix carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Equinix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equinix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equinix, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

W. P. Carey Inc. WPC delivered first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share of $1.30, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Revenues of $453.02 million also came ahead of the consensus mark of $451.06 million, a 0.4% surprise, and rose 11.2% year over year.

WPC’s results reflected the accretive impact of net investment activity and contractual rent escalations across the net-lease portfolio. Contractual same-store rent registered 2.4% growth year over year on a constant-currency basis.

Digital Realty Trust DLR posted first-quarter 2026 core FFO of $2.04 per share, up 15.3% from $1.77 a year ago. The results beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94, delivering a 5.15% earnings surprise.

Total operating revenues were $1.635 billion, up 16.2% from $1.408 billion in the year-ago quarter. Revenues also topped the consensus mark of $1.609 billion by 1.6%, supported by DLR’s strong leasing activity and healthy commencements from a growing backlog.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.