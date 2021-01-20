EQIX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $725.22, changing hands as high as $728.12 per share. Equinix Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQIX's low point in its 52 week range is $477.87 per share, with $839.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $727.32. The EQIX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

