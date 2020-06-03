EQH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.07, changing hands as high as $21.15 per share. Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.89 per share, with $27.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.