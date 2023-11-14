EQH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.35, changing hands as high as $28.16 per share. Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $21.89 per share, with $33.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.84.

