EQC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Equity Commonwealth (Symbol: EQC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.68, changing hands as high as $19.82 per share. Equity Commonwealth shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.095 per share, with $26.4209 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.77.
Also see: Institutional Holders of SGL
KOF Videos
Institutional Holders of EMMF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.