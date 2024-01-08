EQC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Equity Commonwealth (Symbol: EQC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.68, changing hands as high as $19.82 per share. Equity Commonwealth shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.095 per share, with $26.4209 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.77.

