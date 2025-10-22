Markets

EQB To Reduce Workforce By 8% As Part Of C$85 Mln Restructuring; Q4 Results To Reflect Impact

October 22, 2025 — 11:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - EQB Inc. (EQB.TO) announced that its fourth quarter 2025 results will be impacted by notable items as the company undertakes a strategic restructuring program. This initiative is part of EQB's broader effort to restore efficiency as a key competitive advantage for Canada's Challenger Bank.

The restructuring program will result in estimated costs of approximately C$67 million, or C$85 million on a pre-tax basis. These costs include workforce reductions of around 8% and associated impairment charges. EQB expects the workforce reduction activities to be substantially completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Further details, including the final restructuring charge, will be disclosed with the company's fiscal 2025 results on December 3, 2025.

