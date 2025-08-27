EQB Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - EQB Inc. (EQGPF) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$73.01 million, or C$1.90 per share. This compares with C$109.54 million, or C$2.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EQB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$79.68 million or C$2.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to C$306.13 million from C$327.24 million last year.

EQB Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$73.01 Mln. vs. C$109.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.90 vs. C$2.84 last year. -Revenue: C$306.13 Mln vs. C$327.24 Mln last year.

