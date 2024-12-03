EQB Inc price target raised to C$126 from C$109 at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding raised the firm’s price target on EQB Inc (EQGPF) to C$126 from C$109 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

